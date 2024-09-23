K-pop stars steal the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week

Multiple Korean pop artists have grabbed the attention of fans during their grand appearances at the Milan Fashion Week.

The MFW took place on September 21 in Italy, where many artists and musicians from Korea attended the fashion shows.

The BTS boy band’s eldest singer Jin initially attended Gucci’s show as the high-end brand's official global ambassador.

On the other hand, the globally known rapper Hyunjin of Stray Kids attended the event. He was seen channelling his inner rockstar in the latest collection of Versace.

The Ateez member San also marked his attendance for the Dolce & Gabbana’s show. As per the reports it was his debut as a showstopper in the recent star-studded event.

Karina, the lead singer of the girl gang aespa donned a black dress from Prada, however, Hanni, the Korean singer of New Jeans sported Gucci’s latest collection.

Meanwhile, Yeji leader of Itzy looked chic in Dolce & Gabbana's black dress while covering her face with a veil.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, numerous K-pop stars have already made a big impact on the fashion world this month. Ahead of Milan, several artists were seen shining at the New York Fashion Week.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Blackpink's Jisoo and Stary Kids' lead singers Felix and Lee Know were presented at the NYFW.