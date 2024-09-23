Princess Anne takes on key role to support King Charles in crucial times

Princess Anne takes on key role to support King Charles' monarchy

Princess Anne has taken a key role in supporting her cancer-stricken brother King Charles at a notable royal event.

On September 22, Buckingham Palace released delightful photos of the Princess Royal from different prestigious events in the Netherlands to commemorate Arnhem 80.

The message reads, "The Battle of Arnhem, part of Operation Market Garden, was the largest airborne assault in history and one of the most ambitious Allied operations of WWII."

"At Airborne Museum Hartenstein, Her Royal Highness attended a commemorative reception, which featured a parachute display by The Red Devils. In her speech, The Princess honoured the bravery and sacrifice of British, Dutch, and Allied troops."

"As President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, The Princess also attended a service at Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery, where she joined veterans, Armed Forces personnel, and the public in remembering those who served and lost their lives. Her Royal Highness placed a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice."

It is important to note that Princess Anne is known as the most hardworking member of the royal family.

Since King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, Zara Tindall's mother stepped up her game and represented the Firm on various important occasions.