Kaley Cuoco on baby no. 2 before marrying Tom Pelphrey, ‘haven't started planning’

Kaley Cuoco on baby no. 2 before marrying Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco seems to be planning to “go way out of order” when it comes to a wedding with Tom Pelphrey.



The 38-year-old newly engaged actress, revealed to People at the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation's Rock4EB event on Saturday, Sept. 21, that she and her fiancé are taking their time before planning their wedding. In fact, they might even consider having another baby first.

When asked if her dogs would be part of the wedding, Cuoco laughed and said that she and Pelphrey haven’t begun any planning yet, adding, “maybe another kid will have to come first.”

“We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan,” said the Big Bang Theory alum, who shares 1-year-old daughter Matilda with Pelphrey.

“I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot,” she added, laughing after mentioning her fiancé, whom she got engaged to in August.

The actress affirmed a straight “yes” when asked if she would like to enjoy life as a fiancée for some time.

“The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’ ”, she shared.