Angelina Jolie ‘avoided’ award shows after her divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie 'kept' her distance from award shows since her split: Source

Angelina Jolie has been avoiding award shows after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.



A source spilled to In Touch, “After her split from Brad, she’s kept her distance.”

“She’s never been a big Hollywood schmoozer,” remarked an insider.

The source however revealed that Angelina “has been making her presence on the scene very felt,” after rumours that her Maria Callas biopic, Maria, could be nominated for an Academy Award.

The source also mentioned that Brad “finds it annoying for the possibility of having to run into Angelina”.

“What really bugs him is the idea that she’s marching around town like she’s the queen bee,” continued an insider.

The source noted, “Brad's pretty accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year, thanks to his production company, Plan B, that always manages to win something, but what he isn’t used to is having Angelina there.”

Earlier, OK! reported that Angelina attended the 2024 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Maria, while Brad was there for the premiere of Wolfs.

However, the exes reportedly managed to keep from bumping into each other.

“Angelina will be on the first day, on August 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to [the] Telluride [Film Festival],” said the event’s artistic director Alberto Barbera.

Alberto mentioned, “Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”

Meanwhile, Angelina confessed she’s “living in Southern California” because of her divorce and will leave as soon as her youngest children turn 18.

“I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here,” she said.