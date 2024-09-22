Prince Harry reveals surprising new hobby from his Montecito Mansion

Prince Harry has revealed an unexpected hobby he enjoys from his picturesque Montecito mansion in California.



In footage shared by Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex can be seen standing by a bird feeder with their son, Archie.

As the family gathers around, vibrant hummingbirds begin to flutter in, and Harry patiently films the beautiful scene, showcasing his appreciation for nature.

Meanwhile, little Archie adds a touch of innocence to the moment by declaring, "I’ve got a dirty foot!" It’s a delightful glimpse into their family life, blending relaxation with the joys of parenting.



Meghan can be heard stifling giggles as she quips, "Papa is a bird watcher, so this is a really big moment for him."

The video captures the serene beauty of hummingbirds fluttering around the feeder, filling the air with their sweet tweets before taking flight.

This brief yet charming moment offers a glimpse into Prince Harry’s passion for birdwatching from his Montecito mansion, where he has been happily living for the past four years with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.