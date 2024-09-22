Khloé Kardashian gives rare insight into her mom duties

Khloé Kardashian shared adorable back-to-school photos of her kids in her latest Instagram stories.

According to People, Khloe took to her social media handles and shared photos of her lovely kids heading back to school on September 20, 2024.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old model shared a behind-the-scenes look at her children's journey. In one image, her little son Tatum Thompson was seen holding hands with his elder sister, True Thompson, and his cousin, Chicago West.

Notably, the socialite captioned the image as “Tatum walking the girls into school.”

Moreover, the American TV personality shared a carpool photo of kids featuring four cousins, including Tatum, Psalm and Chicago and Kourtney Kardashian's nine-year-old son Reign from their way back home.

She wrote over the image, "CARPOOL WITH KOKO."

Previously, Kim Kardashian has also posted a series of photos featuring her grown-up kids which garnered the attention of their fans.

For the unversed, Khloe shares her two children True, six and Tatum, two with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.