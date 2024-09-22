Cardi B shares adorable snaps from mini shopping spree

An inside look at Cardi B's shopping trip with kids Kulture and Wave

Cardi B is offering an insight into her children after welcoming her third child with estranged husband Offset.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, who also shares kids Kulture and Wave with the Migos rapper, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 21, to share glimpses from their mini-shopping trip.

The first clip featured her daughter grabbing a couple of Hello Kitty hair ties as she went shopping with mommy for some sweet weekend treats.

Meanwhile, Wave was spotted catching a glance at a wall of colourful toy key rings in the store, holding a basket full of the same sets.

The mother-daughter duo was also caught having an adorable conversation as Kulture inquired about a hand cream.

The six-year-old claimed, “Oh, let me get one too…,”

To which her mother laughingly replied, “No more for you, no more for you.”

Cardi wrote over the video, “Naaaa what did I just do … he maaa hyper”

Their shopping trip comes just two weeks after the couple welcomed her second daughter, sharing a photo of her holding the little one.

She wrote at the time, “The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24”