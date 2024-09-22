Katy Perry reveals 'exciting' future projects in rare update

Katy Perry lifts lid on 'exciting' future projects

Katy Perry looks back on her illustrious career as she recalls stepping into the industry for good.

The Roar singer, who dropped her recent song Lifetimes on August 8, 2024, reflected on her time in the industry and spoke about serving as a mentor for emerging artists.

During an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 39-year-old revealed her future plans ahead of the release of her new album, 143.

She told the host, “I love being a pop star. It's definitely a shade of who I am now. I think in the past it was more separate. It was pop star and personal life and now there's a little bit more. It's kind of like-“

To which Zane immediately responded, “Mixing the both?”

Meanwhile, Perry hit back by adding, “…mixed and more balanced.”

In addition, Zane also inquired about Perry’s evolution over the years, reflecting on the time when she first started out as a pop star.

He said, “Well, it's hard when you're trying to figure out both identities, especially when the whole world loves you as one and doesn't really know you as the other.

“Back in pop star 1.0. '08 to '12, when you were just achieving that success for the first time, it must've been crazy if you look back on it now with the perspective of wisdom in how you even got through that four years.”

Perry discussed her journey to success and offered words of wisdom for aspiring artists.

The TV personality shared, “I'm here if you need to talk to anyone that's been through what you've been through because there's only a few astronauts out there and you want to talk about what you've been through and tell them that, look, you're riding this rocket now and it's going to go up.

“It's going to go down. You're holding on for dear life and if you ever need anything, I am here because I have ridden it hard and for a long time.”

On professional front, Perry released her highly anticipated new album on Friday, September 20, following weeks of intense hype.