Dakota Fanning looks back fondly on childhood debut premiere

Dakota Fanning starred alongside Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer in 'I am Sam'

Dakota Fanning is cherishing her roots in acting.



Reminiscing on her early days as a child actor, the Perfect Couple star took to Instagram on Saturday, September 21, to share a blast from the past.

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo from the premiere of her debut feature film, I Am Sam 2001. At that time, seven-year-old Fanning starred alongside Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer.

"I Am Sam premiere 2001. Always thinking of this tiny girl and keeping her close," she captioned the nostalgic throwback photo of her younger self, beaming in an adorable yellow dress adorned with a bow at the waist, paired with white tights and black Mary Jane shoes.

I Am Sam tells the story of Penn's character, a mentally disabled man fighting to raise his daughter (Fanning) and keep custody of her.



Fanning received several accolades for her role in the film, including a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress.

In addition to working with Penn, Fanning had the opportunity to collaborate with several Hollywood legends as a child, including Kurt Russell, who gifted her a horse, as well as Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, and Robert De Niro.