Millie Bobby Brown: From child star to beauty mogul

Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name, and her success story is only getting bigger.

Her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things catapulted her to stardom, earning her widespread recognition and impressive paychecks.

"Playing Eleven has been such an incredible journey for me. I'm so grateful for the love and support from the fans," Millie reflected.

Her salary for Stranger Things skyrocketed from $10,000 per episode in season one to $300,000 per episode in season three.

In total, she earned over $2.5 million from her role in the show, excluding what she'll make for season four and the final season.

Beyond Stranger Things, Millie's career has continued to soar:

- She starred in Enola Holmes, earning $6.1 million

- She renegotiated her salary to $7.5 million for the sequel

- She took home $1 million for her role in Godzilla

Millie has also ventured into entrepreneurship:

- In 2019, she launched Florence by Mills, her beauty and skincare line, aimed at promoting clean beauty and self-expression

- "I wanted to come out with a brand for my generation, for people just like me"

Her beauty brand, combined with high-end collaborations, significantly contributes to her fortune.

In 2023, Millie married Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, solidifying her place among Hollywood's elite.

As of 2024, Millie Bobby Brown's net worth stands at $14 million, reflecting her hard work, talent, and business acumen.

Millie's influence extends beyond her bank account:

- Named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People

- Youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador