Tia Mowry hints at strained relationship with twin sister Tamera amid divorce

Tia Mowry hinted at a strain in her relationship with her twin sister Tamera Mowry.
“Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce,” Tia, who parted ways from Cory Hardrict in 2022 after 14 years of being married, shared in a promo for her new We TV show Tia Mowry: My Next Act on Friday.
“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her,” she says, adding, “that’s just not where we are right now.”
The statement ignited rumours of a rift, but a source clarified to Page Six that Tia was only talking about physical proximity between the sisters.
At the moment, Tamera resides in Napa, California, with her husband, Adam Housley, and their two children, while Tia lives in Los Angeles with her son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.
The Sister, Sister star also shed some light on her divorce, and she has been “slowly learning” most about herself after it.
“I came into this world with a twin and right after that I went into a 22-year relationship. So I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey,” she explained.
The Duke of Sussex was photographed at a charity concert on Friday evening
'Baby Reindeer' earns four awards at the Emmys amid $170 million lawsuit filed by real-life Martha
Millie Bobby Brown prepares for second wedding in Italy, looks stunning at Sheesh dinner
Princess Beatrice was appointed as a counsellor of state in 2022
Prince Harry in trouble ahead of his upcoming trip to the UK
Adelaide Cottage is a cozy retreat for the Wales family amidst expansive green spaces