Prince Harry sparks buzz in latest outing: What's that?

The Duke of Sussex attended the annual Santa Barbara One805Live! event in California

Prince Harry has puzzled fans with an unusual detail spotted during his recent appearance.

The Duke of Sussex attended the annual Santa Barbara One805Live! event in California on Friday evening, dressed in a sharp suit and slip-on shoes but notably without any socks, a choice many considered odd.

One royal watcher wrote on social media: "Harry has really embraced the slip on, no sock shoe. Not a fan."

Another said: "Harry appeared in a suit but was not wearing socks for the occasion.

"He cracked a joke about how he - a former pilot - and Loren Courtney felt more at home behind a cockpit than on stage.

"How rude to make it about him while presenting the guy’s award in bare feet."

However, a fan of the Sussexes came to Harry's defence, writing: "Papa Sussex debuted new shoes!"

Photo credits: GB News: The Duke of Sussex attended the annual Santa Barbara One805Live!

This wasn’t the first occasion Prince Harry has been seen without socks in public. In August, during an interview with Meghan Markle on CBS, the Duke of Sussex sported slip-on shoes without socks.

At the One805Live! event hosted by Kevin Costner on Friday evening, Harry presented an award to a fellow helicopter pilot. The event celebrated the heroic actions of first responders.

Harry was present at the event last year, with many hoping his wife, Meghan Markle, would join him for the 2024 gathering.

A source at the event told the Mirror: "We were all hoping Meghan would attend like she did last year but the word is that she is sick and could not make it."

Harry presented an award to local helicopter pilot Loren Courtney soon after arriving at 7pm.