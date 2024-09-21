Prince Harry and William's uncle Charles Spencer makes rare public comment

Charles Spencer celebrates Princess Diana’s legacy at charity event.

Charles Spencer, the uncle of Prince Harry and Prince William, made a rare comment about the royal brothers’ ongoing rift during a charity event for the Diana Award on Friday.

While welcoming singers from the Rock Choir—world’s largest contemporary choir—at Althorp House, Spencer shared insights into how both princes continue to support their late mother’s charity, despite reported tensions between them.

Speaking to ITV's Chris Ship, Spencer emphasized the significance of this support, stating, "They both recognize this is something of their mother’s and they both support that, and that’s all that really matters in this situation."

He also reflected on the enduring legacy of Princess Diana, noting, "It’s really extraordinary for me, as her brother, to think of the impact she continues to have, and it’s a source of great family pride for us that, yes, she has been gone for over a quarter of a century now."

The choir recorded a special single that will be released in October to honor 25 years of the charity, highlighting the ongoing influence of Diana's work and the familial bonds that remain despite the brothers’ estrangement.

Charles Spencer praised the inspiring legacy of Princess Diana during a recent charity event, highlighting how many Diana Award winners are motivated by her work to pursue meaningful paths in life.

"A lot of the Diana Award winners I’ve met over the past quarter of a century are so intrigued by what she did, and they are inspired to give life a go in a really good direction," he said.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William attended the most recent Diana Award ceremony in March, with Harry joining virtually from his home in Montecito after his brother had already left the event.

Despite the ongoing rift between the brothers, Charles Spencer has maintained a close relationship with Harry since his departure from the UK in 2020.



