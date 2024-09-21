Meghan Markle receives huge support from UK amid 'Duchess Difficult' claims

Meghan Markle must have felt a sense of relief after receiving support from the UK following claims of being a 'difficult' person to deal with.



For the unversed, The Hollywood Reporter dubbed the former working royal "Duchess difficult," based on her former staffer's claims.

As per the media outlet, an ex-employee shared that she "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders."

However, an insider from the Duchess' Invictus Foundation called this information "fabricated."

Now, GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker has seemingly taken Meghan's side and shared that there are "two sides to every story."

In a conversation with the British media outlet, he said, "Two sides to every story is is what I would add. I think clearly those close to Meghan are going to be liking Meghan and wanting to defend her very well."

"Hollywood Reporter whoever they are, clearly have an agenda against Harry and Meghan," Cameron claimed.

It is important to note that since her exit from the royal family in 2020, several allegations have been made against Meghan about her inappropriate behaviour.