Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend makes sad admission about heartbreak

Prince Harry's former love interest Cressida Bonas paid a heartfelt tribute to a person close to her heart.

The English actress read a touching letter at the memorial service of her deceased sister Pandora Cooper-Key on Friday. Her sister passed away in July after battling cancer for 24 years.

According to GB News, Cressida was joined by Pandora's family and friends at St Luke's church in Chelsea, west London. Notably, the sad event was attended by Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles.

The model wore a pastel-coloured trouser suit as she read a "letter to Pandora" that she penned after her demise.

Previously, Cressida paid a moving tribute to her sister with a heartwarming note on her Instagram account.

Alongside the sisters' memorable photos, she wrote, "...Then one day, I’ll remember you said in one of your final days, "I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I ain’t going nowhere…" And I’ll realise, I never had to look for you at all."

"You were right here beside me all along, because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours. Pandora Cooper-Key ~ 1973-2024," she added.