Prince Harry beams with joy as Meghan Markle skips major event

Prince Harry seemingly appeared relaxed and happy at a major event without his better half Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex recently graced the One805LIVE! concert which was hosted by a renowned Hollywood star Kevin Costner.

The event was organised to raise funds for the "local fire, police, and sheriff departments." Moreover, the former working royal was also spotted on stage, exchanging heartfelt conversations with an air pilot Loren Courtney.

Notably, in 2023, Harry was accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex as they both attended the fundraiser event.

This year, Meghan was nowhere to be seen beside the Duke, raising fans' curiosity about the former Suits actress's whereabouts.

Now, an insider shared with The Mirror, "We were all hoping Meghan would attend like she did last year but the word is that she is sick and could not make it."

It is important to note that Harry's public appearance came just a few days before his much-awaited trip to London to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards.