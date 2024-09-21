Halle Berry takes on mom duty as she supports her daughter amid heartbreakH

Halle Berry embraces mom duties for her teenage daughter

Halle Berry has recently revealed she’s busy fulfilling her mom duties while promoting her new movie, Never Let Go.



The X-Men actress shared that her 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, “just got her heart broken”.

“We've all been there,” said Halle per Today.

The Kidnap actress mentioned, “We know that in six months’ time, she's going to forget about it.”

“But in this moment, it's the single most important thing to be rejected and have a breakup, and she feels like she's dying, and so a little part of me is dying, too,” explained Halle.

The mom-of-two opened up that at the moment all she can do “is be there for her daughter”.

“I have to just say, I know. And you’re hurt,” remarked the Moonfall actress.

Halle further said, “I just have to sit in it with her, right? And that’s really hard to do.”

The Catwoman star disclosed that her daughter's relationship was going well until Nahla met her boyfriend's father.

“I saw it right away, the way he sized her up. And I think it’s because she has a nose ring. I can’t tell you why, but I could tell the dad was just kind of fixed on that. And I could see it,” pointed out the 58-year-old.

Halle noted, “I think his father was like, Not that one. I think she wasn't the version of what he has in mind for his son.”

Reflecting on motherhood, Halle said, “I am pretty Mama Bear. But I don’t think I’m too Mama Bear.”

“My job is to just hold space for them and nurture them, feed them, take care of them, provide them different opportunities, but then they have to decide for themselves,” she added.