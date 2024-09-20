'New Mom' Hailey Bieber greets fans amid Mommy duties

Hailey Bieber greets fans in rare update

Hailey Bieber shares rare insight into her personal life, just four weeks after welcoming son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder, who announced the arrival of their first-born on August 23, took to her Instagram Stories to share a stylish mirror selfie with her 53.3 million followers.

Greeting her Insta fam, she wrote across the photo, “Hi”

In the photo, the 27-year-old supermodel could be seen posing in a black T-shirt, sporting minimal makeup with her sparkling B-clasp necklace.

With her hair slicked into a bun, Hailey endorsed the pink version of one of her Rhode lip gloss phone cases.

This comes weeks after her husband Justin announced the arrival of their son Jack Blues Bieber in a heartwarming Instagram post.

He captioned the post at the time, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER”

The post featured his wife holding their baby boy’s tiny foot. A source previously opened up to People Magazine about the couple’s sentiments regarding the birth of their first child.

An insider told the outlet that they were “overjoyed” by their latest addition, noting, “The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."

For the unversed, Hailey and Justin celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 13.