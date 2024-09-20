Royal family shares King Charles video with powerful message

Buckingham Palace has released new video with an important message as King Charles met several senior ranking members of the Royal Navy at RNAD Coulport.

The 75-year-old expressed his gratitude for their work in nuclear deterrence during a visit to the Royal Naval Armaments Depot, part of HM Naval Base Clyde.

The King's visit comes after Prince Harry's delightful announcement about his visit to the UK next week, raising hopes of reconciliation.

The palace wrote along side the video shared on the royal family's social media accounts: "His Majesty paid a visit to @royalnavy crew members stationed in Scotland yesterday to thank them and their families for their service."

It added: "The King has thanked Royal Navy submariners for their service to the country while on a visit to a base in Argyll and Bute.



"Charles met dozens of serving submariners at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot (RNAD) at Coulport, part of HM Naval Base Clyde."



The monarch appeared in high spirit during the trip. He was welcomed by First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE and received the royal salute from several senior members of the Navy.

It is to mention here that the visit marks the first time the King has visited the base as head of the armed forces, though he did visit in 2011 and 2013 as the Prince of Wales.