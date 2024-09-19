Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid new Prince Andrew's series

The Duke of York sat down with Emily Maitlis for a Newsnight interview in 2019

Princess Eugenie made her first Instagram post following her involvement in the newly released series about Prince Andrew's infamous career-ending interview.

The series, A Very Royal Scandal, which dramatises the Duke of York's 2019 Newsnight interview, premiered today on Amazon Prime. Eugenie, 34, marked the occasion with her first Instagram post since the show aired, reported GB News.

She shared a tribute from her mother, Sarah Ferguson, honoring the memory of the Duchess of York's late mother, Susan Barrantes.

Eugenie captioned the post: "Miss beautiful Granny Susie."

Sarah's original post read: "My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today.

"She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident.

"I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit.

"Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness.

"I miss her greatly."

Neither Sarah Ferguson nor Princess Eugenie have commented publicly on A Very Royal Scandal.

Actresses were cast to portray both of them, along with Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice. Beatrice, portrayed by Honor Swinton Byrne, plays a significant role in the series.

She is shown attending a meeting with her father and the Newsnight team before the infamous interview. Beatrice is also depicted urging her father to proceed with the interview after he begins to have second thoughts.