Colin Farrell’s shocking revelation about Barry Keoghan’s return as The Joker in 'Batman II'

Colin Farrell speaks up about Barry Keoghan's return to The Batman II as The Joker

Colin Farrell has recently revealed he has “nothing to do” with Barry Keoghan’s return to The Batman II as The Joker.



Speaking to US WEEKLY at The Penguin premiere in New York City on September 17, Colin said, “Nothing to do with me, that’s above my pay grade.”

“Surprising as that sounds,” remarked the 48-year-old.

While talking about The Batman sequel, Colin revealed he “has no idea” what is the plan for the next movie.

“I haven’t read a single word of the second script,” stated the Irish actor.

Colin stated, “I know [director] Matt Reeves — who is creatively so diligent and so specific, and he’s just so detail oriented and loves the material — went through great pains to create the script for The Batman film.”

Colin however gushed over the director who “put so much of himself into” into the superhero movie.

“He’s been busy toiling, creating the second film, and I can’t wait to see it,” he continued.

Colin added, “I heard I have a few scenes in it. That’s all I know.”

Meanwhile, Colin shared he is focused on “The Penguin series” while discussing about weird transformation in the new movie.

“Have you ever seen cats look at themselves in the mirror? How they recoil and they just don’t know, it was strange,” explained the actor.

Colin told the outlet, “I knew I was in there. It’s not like I ever fully lost sense of myself, but it was a very powerful thing to know yourself a certain way for 45 years, and to see a reflection.”

“It also kind of made me aware of how much I identified with how I look, more than I even would have thought I would,” he further said.