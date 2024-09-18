Dave Grohl's wife ditches wedding ring after rocker's lovechild confession

The Foo Fighters' frontman has three children with wife Jordyn Blum

Jordyn Blum, wife of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, was recently spotted without her wedding ring during a lengthy workout with her tennis coach, Christopher Crabb.

According to photographs obtained by Page Six, Blum, 48, hit the Studio City, California courts on Tuesday for a four-hour session with Crabb.

Rumours have long swirled about Grohl's jealousy over their close relationship. A source recently told the Daily Mail that Grohl has been suspicious for some time.

"They’ve had arguments about him, and Dave thinks they’ve flirted. Jordyn has told him he’s crazy to even think that. But Dave has persisted," the insider claimed.

Blum’s outing comes a week after Grohl publicly confessed to fathering a child outside of his 21-year marriage.

In a statement made on his Instagram on September 11, the multi-Grammy winner confessed, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” while emphasising his commitment to being a loving parent to all his children.

He also expressed regret, saying he is working to regain the trust of his wife and their three daughters — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.