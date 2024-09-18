Dolly Parton shares her views on Beyonce’s CMA snub

Dolly Parton addresses Beyonce’s CMA snub

Dolly Parton has recently responded to Beyonce’s Country Music Association snub.



Speaking with Variety, the country musician supported CMA after Beyonce didn’t earn any single nomination at this year’s CMA Awards.

“Well, you never know. There is so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can’t really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that,” said the 78-year-old.

The Jolene artist continued, “But I didn’t even realise that until somebody asked me that question.”

Dolly mentioned that Cowboy Carter “was a wonderful album and Beyonce can be very, very proud of”.

The 9 to 5 singer reflected that Beyonce was not intentionally snubbed by CMA.

“I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose,” remarked Dolly.

The Powerful Women crooner further said, “I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album.”

Dolly added, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be on both those albums. Well, Jolene was in Beyoncé’s, and I thought that was a great album.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the country musician stated she was “open to anything” when it comes to a potential collaboration with Beyonce.

Meanwhile, Dolly’s response came after Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles told TMZ on September 9 that the snubbing of his daughter's song “speaks for itself”.

He pointed out, “There’s more white people in America and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements; it’s still sometimes a white and Black thing.”