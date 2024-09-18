Eva Mendes unveils 'surprising' career move

Eva Mendes gets candid about career plans

During an exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America, the actress shared her plans to take a brief hiatus from her profession.

In response to a question about ‘walking out’ of the profession once and for all, she said, “I don’t know. If there – you know – if there’s interesting roles.”

For the unversed, the 50-year-old actress hasn’t appeared in a film since she last starred in the Ryan Gosling’s 2014 thriller Lost River.

Mendes shared her stance on portraying roles in the early 2010s, adding, “I kinda felt like I did it, ya know? I was like, I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who’s, like, the best.

"And I had such a – I don’t know – it was such a high of my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, ‘This is a good time to just Seinfeld it and just walk out.’ So, who knows?”

In addition, the mom-of-two has openly confessed her passion for spending quality time with her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, whom she shares with Gosling.