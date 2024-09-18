Chappell Roan makes bold statement following VMAs incident

Chappell Roan is defining her boundaries from the get-go following an unfortunate incident that occurred at VMAs.

The 26-year-old’s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess topped the charts with four of its songs making it to the Billboard Top 100 list.

Adding another career milestone to her list, the popstar won the Best New Artist award at VMAs 2024, but experienced an “overwhelming” incident at the red carpet.

As Roan posed for the red carpet photos, a photographer shouted “Shut the f--k up.” She turned and held up a finger in his direction, shouting back, “You shut the f--k up, not me b--ch.”

Following the incident, in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Good Luck, Babe hitmaker said, “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary…For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back.”

The Casual songstress shared that she feels the need to stand up for herself now.

“I’m not taking this for the rest of my career, I’ve been famous for like one month,” she told the outlet.

This is not the first time the Pink Pony Club singer has taken a step for herself. Just weeks ago, Roan took to Instagram and opened up about facing harassment and stalking by fans.

She penned a lengthy caption, drawing a clear boundary, "I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s--t."

The Hot To Go songstress continued, "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."