Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 'dreamy' husband on special occasion

Priyanka Chopra celebrates husband's 32nd birthday

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her husband Nick Jonas on his special day as he marks another milestone.

The Bluff actress took to her Instagram on Monday, September 16, to share a carousel of heartwarming photos, featuring herself and their adorable daughter Malti Marie.

She wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true... everyday... we love you”

In the first photo, Priyanka hugged the love of her life as the couple flashed smiles at their daughter, caressing her while she looked down.

Another slide showed Nick performing at O2 Arena London, leaving the crowd awestruck by his performance.

Meanwhile, fans thronged the comments section to add heartfelt messages for the 32-year-old singer.

One fan commented, “Happiest of birthdays! So happy to see you together”

Another chimed in, adding, “Happy birthday! My daughter Aanika and you share the same date! Enjoy!”

A third enthused, “You are a beautiful and amazing family! Happy birthday”

Previously, the celebrity couple enjoyed a tropical getaway in France, just weeks after the White Tiger alum concluded filming for The Bluff.