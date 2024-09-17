Jennifer Aniston opens up on losing big award at 2024 Emmys

Jennifer Aniston opens up on losing 2024 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston recently made a grand appearance at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards and shared her thoughts on losing the trophy for the tenth time in her long acting career.

The Friends alum was nominated along with her co-star and best friend Reese Witherspoon in the Outstanding Lead Actress category for their drama The Morning Show.

Despite losing the trophy to Anna Sawai, the Cake actress said she is satisfied with her performance.

According to The Mirror, Aniston explained that winning is not everything for her. She feels like she has already won the trophy because she was nominated for one of the biggest categories at the event.

In conversation with the media, the Murder Mystery star stated, "I don't go 'Oh God, I hope I win'. I feel like I've already won. I really have."

Notably, the 55-year-old actress was spotted in a sparkling silver dress by Oscar de la Renta and sarcastically joked about pulling off her look at the star-studded event.

"I'm held together with every inch of my life. It's Oscar de la Renta, it's simple and it's beautiful," she remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Aniston has only bagged one Emmy trophy back in 2002 for her iconic comedy series Friends.