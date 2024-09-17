Prince William breaks silence over reunion plans with Prince Harry

Prince William has seemingly cleared his stance about reconciliation with his estranged brother Prince Harry after extending a 40th birthday wish.

For the unversed, the royal family including King Charles, the Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine issued statement to wish the Duke of Sussex on his milestone birthday.

The message on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media handle reads, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

However, The Daily Beast reported that William and Catherine's close friend revealed that the future King of England has no plans to make amends with the former working royal.

"The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan," the source shared.

An insider added, "He regards what Harry said in his book as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second."

The report suggested that William's priorities have changed and there isn’t space for a "complicated reconciliation process with Harry."