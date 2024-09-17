Kate Middleton, Prince William take life-changing decision for Harry

Princess Kate has reportedly been aiming to play the role of peacemaker between her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry.

It has been speculated that Catherine asked the Prince of Wales to extend a birthday wish to his brother as "life is too short to hold grudges."

According to The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond shared that the future Queen's difficult journey with cancer might give her a new perspective on life and the importance of family.

Speaking of Kate's recent cancer update video, she said, "What clearly matters to her more now is family, loving, and being loved. Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short for grudges."

For the unversed, on September 15, King Charles, William and Kate issued heartfelt birthday greetings for Harry as he marked his 40th birthday.

The message reads, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

Jennie believes the birthday wishes posted on the main royal family website are also a "sign of a possible thaw in relations between Harry and his father."

The royal commentator stated that this is only a "tentative first step in a complex and sensitive situation." However, Harry and William's relationship still seems "almost irretrievable."