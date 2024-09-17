Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan fuel rumours of rekindling romance

Barry Keoghan refers to 'Bad Chem' in latest outing

Barry Keoghan left fans amused with his unexpected move as he made a reference to Sabrina Carpenter.

The Saltburn actor, 31, turned heads as he made an appearance at the Burberry Summer 2025 show, in London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16, in an all white outfit.

The Irish actor's fans went wild, drawing parallels between Espresso singer’s lyrics on her hit track Bad Chem and former beau’s ensemble.

One fan wrote in the comments, "He knew what he was doing when he put on that white jacket," with laughing emojis."

Keoghan sported a white puffer jacket, over matching T-shirt and baggy jeans, as seen in the video Vogue Magazine shared on TikTok.

The clip is set to play at the beat of Carpenter’s Bad Chem, from her recent hit album Short n’ Sweet, allegedly written about the pair’s romance.

The outlet also gave a nod to the Please, Please, Please songstress by quoting her lyrics in the caption.

"Who’s the cute boy with the white #Burberry jacket and the thick accent? Perhaps it’s #BarryKeoghan at #LFW?"

Keoghan further fueled the flames by responding to the TikTok video, commenting, "he’s sart of like an Irish porson," alluding to his heavy accent.

The Banshees of Inisherin actor and the Disney alum first ignited rumours when their dinner date pictures went viral in 2023.

Keoghan and Carpenter reportedly got together in December, for dinner in Los Angeles, two months after bumping into each other at Paris Fashion Week. The couple have since been in an "on and off" relationship.

