Artem Chigvintsev requires spousal support from Nikki Garcia in turn of divorce

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia amid divorce

Artem Chigvintsev has revealed what he demands financially from estranged wife Nikki Garcia after she filed for divorce from him.

According to court records accessed by People, the 42-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro has asked the judge to provide him spousal support while revoking Garcia's ability to get the same financial support.

Additionally, Chigvintsev has demanded that Garcia bares his attorney expenses and that the court decide putative spouse status for the period of their married life, which is indicated in the documents as spanning from August 26, 2022 to January 19, 2023.

As per the outlet, Garcia, 40, filed for divorce in Napa Valley, California On Sept. 11, almost two years after tying the knot.

The filing came up about two weeks after Chigvintsev was busted on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse, and hours after an insider informed People that Garcia had hired a divorce attorney.

“Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce. She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the source said at the time.