Nicola Coughlan gushes over Jennifer Aniston at her first Emmys

Nicola Coughlan goes gaga over Jennifer Aniston at her first Emmys

Nicola Coughlan has recently gushed over Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.



Speaking to Access Hollywood, Nicola revealed, “I went to get my photos taken, and then I looked to my left and Jennifer Aniston was standing right beside me.”

“I heard her voice, and I gasped!” remarked the 37-year-old.

The Bridgerton star mentioned she had a “fangirl moment” as she was standing on the red carpet with Jennifer.

“I am normally quite ok, but I mean, she's Rachel!” while referring to Jennifer’s iconic role in Friends.

“Jennifer is perfect!” added Nicola, who looked gorgeous in a custom-made silver dress at her first Emmys.

Nicola reportedly presented the award for best supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie to Fargo's Lamorne Morris.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on The Morning Show.