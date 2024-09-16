Why Princess Kate and Prince William's spaniel has a regal moniker

After the Princess of Wales revealed that her preventative chemotherapy treatment has come to an end.



The intimate footage, shot by Will Warr in Norfolk, offers a rare glimpse into the private lives of Princess Kate and Prince William.

The video is filled with tender moments between the couple and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—highlighting the family's joy and togetherness.

Among the standout moments is the appearance of a sixth family member who has captured the hearts of royal fans: the family's beloved cocker spaniel.

Although the pup is rarely seen at public royal events, she makes a charming appearance lounging on a picnic blanket with the royal couple on the beach.

The spaniel's presence, combined with her regal name. Royal family's charming cocker spaniel, named Orla, has stolen hearts with her elegant moniker, which translates from Gaelic to "golden princess."

This beautiful pup, who made a delightful appearance in Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday photos taken by her mother, was a special gift from Kate's brother, James Middleton.

James, known for his love of dogs, bred a litter of cocker spaniel puppies from his cherished late pet Ella, and Orla was one of the litter.

The regal name and the story behind Orla’s arrival make her a treasured addition to the royal household.