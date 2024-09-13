Michael Jackson's first nose job was performed by 'drunk' doctor: Report

Michael Jackson's path to cosmetic surgery had a surprising connection to Hollywood’s underworld, according to a new docuseries
The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood, which premiered on MGM+ on Sept. 8, explores the infamous 1981 Wonderland murders and features an unexpected link between Jackson, pianist Liberace, and the surgeries that altered his appearance.
In the docuseries, the late Scott Thorson — Liberace’s former lover and pivotal witness against the Wonderland Gang — claims that he introduced Jackson to the doctor who performed the King of Pop’s first nose job.
Thorson recalls meeting Jackson through Liberace during the 1980s, a time when both were undergoing cosmetic procedures.
“Michael decided to have his nose done. I was having my chin and nose done... we had it on the same day,” Thorson shared via People Magazine.
Thorson further alleges that the doctor, Dr. Jack Startz, was intoxicated during the procedures. “The doctor came up, and he was drunk when he was shooting Liberace full of Demerol. I had to take the needle away from him,” he claimed.
Reflecting on the incident, Thorson says he feels partly responsible for Jackson’s journey with cosmetic surgery, noting, “I almost feel kind of guilty about Michael having his nose job because I introduced him to the doctor... That’s what started the plastic surgery.”
Jackson, who passed away in 2009, underwent several more cosmetic procedures in the years that followed.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez parted ways in 2018 after being in an on and off years long relationship
Hailey and Justin Bieber break away from 'trendy' baby names
Justin Bieber and Hailey welcome baby Jack Blues Bieber in August
Duke and Duchess of Sussex face scrutiny over high employee turnover
Princess Kate faces big setback after she released a 'Hollywood-inspired' health update
'The Spencer family's involvement could be key to bridging the rift between William and Harrry