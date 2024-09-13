King Charles health update: Major changes announced for Australia tour

King Charles health update: Major changes done ahead of Australia tour

Two major changes have been made ahead of King Charles's much-awaited Australia tour amid his battle with cancer.

For the unversed, the monarch and Queen Camilla are all set to embark on a royal tour to Australia and Samoa in October 2024.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace announced on social media, "The King and Queen will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th - 26th October 2024."



Speaking of King Charles's first international tour since his cancer diagnosis in February, royal commentator Cameron Walker told GB News that His Majesty is expected to take "rest breaks" during his visit.

He said, "I think there's two things to say on that. I think it's very clear from the information I received earlier this week that adaptations have been made."

"For example, New Zealand has been canned. That was originally on the cards but on doctor's advice because of his cancer diagnosis, it was thought that it was not appropriate for him to go there," the royal expert added.

Moreover, Cameron highlighted that the King and the Queen Consort are also "going to be rest breaks between the 18th and the 26th of October," which suggests that the "palace officials want to keep the King's energy levels up."

For the unversed, King Charles has been currently undergoing cancer treatment, however, a new report by Daily Mail claimed that the monarch is "heading in a very positive trajectory."