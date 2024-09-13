Snoop Dogg reveals key to lasting marriage

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus have been together for 27 years

Snoop Dogg reflected on the secret behind his successful marriage in new interview.

The Young, Wild & Free singer, and wife, Shante Broadus were High School sweethearts before they got married in 1997.

Although the couple have faced hiccups in their marriage, Snoop and Shante have always stuck together through thick and thin.

After getting married, the two briefly split in 2004 but eventually took their vows again just four years later.

"When we said we'd marry, we married 'til death do us part. Ain't that what it say? Not 'til arguments do us part or fighting or finances, but till death do us part," the American rapper told People magazine.

The 52-year-old star opened up about the struggles the pair faced in the beginning, noting “In relationships like this, it’s a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both."

He told the outlet, In the past he would always be confused regarding his wife about, "'Some things I want you to be a part of, some things I don't want you to be a part of to protect you'. But not knowing that she should have been there the whole way to protect [me]."

About his role in the relationship, Snoop said, "I'm a loving, caring, providing husband. My wife ain't never worked a day in her life, and that's what I love is that I'm in a position of where you don't have to work. I am the work and you are my backbone."

He credited Shante with helping him with “patience, understanding what family is, making time for family and not making excuses."

The Gin and Juice singer shared a personal advice for lasting marriage, "Find out what your companion loves the most and concentrate on doing it the most. That's real love."

Snoop Dogg and Shante share three children, and now multiple grandchildren.

