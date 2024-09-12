Princess Kate makes major decision awaiting Kensington Palace confirmation

Kate revealed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy

Princess Kate is planning to attend two major public events as she continues her recovery from cancer, according to GB News’ Royal Correspondent.

The 40-year-old Duchess recently confirmed that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment in a heartfelt video.

The video, which included Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, also revealed her intention to resume her royal duties and participate in several public engagements before the year ends.

GB News’ Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker mentioned that Kate is expected to attend more than two events by the end of the year. He discussed Kate’s plans and her approach to royal duties with GB News’ Digital Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen on this week’s episode of The Royal Record.

Cameron said: “I know for a fact she's planning to attend at least two, but there's hope that certainly there will be more than two.

“Those two examples are the Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in November. She very much hopes to go to that and she has started, I understand, planning her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey for the Christmas period in December.”

However, he reiterated that Kensington Palace had not confirmed either of those engagements.

Cameron stated that he expects her priorities to have shifted now and this will be reflected in her upcoming appearances.

He said: “I suspect also, what the Princess will want to prioritise is her early childhood projects and engagements, because of course, she hasn't done a external engagements to do with early childhood since 2023, so I suspect that's going to be pretty high on her priority list.”

In the three-minute video, Kate expressed her focus on "staying cancer-free" as she continues her recovery. She emphasized the importance of taking one day at a time, acknowledging that her journey to full healing will be a long one.

Kate revealed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy, which led her to step back from royal duties. Her first public appearance after this period was at Trooping the Colour in June, followed by attending the men’s final at Wimbledon in July.

During this time, she also shared a message with the public, noting that while she was "making good progress," she was still "not out of the woods yet."