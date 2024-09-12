Buckingham Palace announces Princess Anne's role after King Charles' major decision

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess Royal will represent the King in The Netherlands

Princess Anne will represent King Charles in The Netherlands as the monarch reduces his public engagements due to health issues.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Princess Royal, along with her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, will travel to Oosterbeek and Renkum for a two-day visit, reported GB News.

Their trip will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, also known as the Battle of Arnhem. Anne and Timothy will participate in events at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein, accompanied by General Oliver Kingsbury, Colonel Commandant of The Parachute Regiment.

On September 22, Princess Anne, who serves as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), will attend the annual service marking the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

King Charles, who has been battling cancer this year, has had to scale back his public schedule. Although he and Queen Camilla are set to tour Australia and Samoa in October, his visit to New Zealand was canceled due to his health concerns.

Earlier this year, Princess Anne also faced health challenges after a horse riding accident on her Gatcombe Park Estate in June, which required a five-night hospital stay. Despite this, she returned to her duties and even attended the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris a month after her injury.

Known for her dedication, Princess Anne was recognised as the hardest-working royal in 2023, completing 457 engagements.