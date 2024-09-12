Eminem opens 2024 VMAs with special nod to his iconic debut 24 years ago

Eminem made a triumphant return to the VMA stage Wednesday night.

Opening the awards night, the rap legend, 51, performed his new tracks, Houdini and Somebody Save Me, in a high-energy set that paid tribute to his iconic VMA debut nearly 24 years ago.

Eminem, who last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a duet of Love the Way You Lie alongside Rihanna, took the stage solo this time, but brought with him an army of young Slim Shady lookalikes in bleached wigs — a nostalgic nod to his early days in hip-hop.

Wearing a bleached wig himself — reminiscent of his Slim Shady era — Eminem kicked off his performance with Houdini, the lead single from his 12th studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which recently debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Taking off his wig, the 15-time-Grammy-winner then transitioned into Somebody Save Me — the album’s poignant closer featuring country star Jelly Roll’s powerful vocals.

This year, the Stan rapper racked up eight nominations. Houdini earned nods for Song of the Summer, while other nominations included Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Video of the Year.



Additionally, Eminem was recognised for VMAs Most Iconic Performance, celebrating his unforgettable mash-up of The Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am from the 2000 ceremony.



He also got nominated for Artist of the Year.