Justin Bieber struggling to juggle fame and fatherhood

Justin Bieber anxious over becoming a father: Source

Justin Bieber is struggling to juggle between fame and fatherhood.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Justin already has a hard time coping with life in the spotlight, so the worry is the stress of having a child to take care of and protect will be more than he can handle.”

Earlier at a hotel in West Hollywood, the Baby hit-maker was caught on camera snapping at fans who were trying to take a photo of him and his pregnant wife.

Justin was anxious over becoming a father and it’s making it hard for him to eat or sleep.

“He used to enjoy his fans and all the attention that comes with his fame,” continued an insider.

However, the source mentioned, “Now it just seems to upset him, and the fear is part of that is all the pressure he's facing at home.”

“People in his circle are afraid he could be a ticking time bomb ready to explode!” stated an insider.

The source opened up about Justin’s relationship with his wife during trying times.

“Hailey's been his rock — but now she's got to make being a mother a priority,” shared an insider.

The source pointed out that the loved ones are worried “the pressure of being new parents could push their marriage to the point of no return”.

Meanwhile, the source added that Justin and Hailey, who announced their first child news in May, were “more united than ever as they prepared for their journey into parenthood”.