King Charles issues new statement after receiving heartwarming group hug

King Charles was taken by surprise as the New Zealand rugby team shared a heartwarming group hug at the Buckingham Palace.

The monarch’s office on Thursday shared an up-close version of the events as it took place with gleeful rugby players swarming in to hug cancer-stricken King Charles.

While addressing the team in the 1844 room and greeting his guests, the king was asked by one of the players if it was alright with him to give him a hug.

Charles, who appeared delighted by the question, was quick to respond with a ‘why not?’ Much to the delight of the players, they all went in for a bear hug, which appeared to have warmed the King’s heart.

In the video shared by the Palace, the monarch’s true feelings were reflected on the hug he received.

“Thank you, @blackferns, for dropping into Buckingham Palace during your end of year tour!” the statement read.

“Last night, The King welcomed the Black Ferns rugby team ahead of their match against the Red Roses at Twickenham this weekend and received an unexpected group hug in return!”



The heartwarming moment comes just days after Kate Middleton delighted the public with her health update, revealing that she is "cancer free."



Kate had announced her diagnosis in March of this year, just a month after King Charles had shared his shock cancer diagnosis.