Don Lemon not going to share CNN termination details in latest book

Don Lemon explains why he didn't share details about CNN termination

Don Lemon has recently revealed why he decided not to share details about CNN termination in latest book, I Once Was Lost.



Don’s new book, which will hit bookstores on September 10, will share some of his biggest controversies during his tenure at the popular news channel.

He told PEOPLE, “I would have done more but I wanted to be careful about not coming off as angry or bitter or vengeful because that's not who I am.”

“And also, I wanted to be protective of my former colleagues who I love and who are some of the best journalists in the world,” remarked the TV journalist.

Lemon was cautious not to "name names" in his recounts, explaining, “I just want people to understand my journey and what happened to me,”

“Initially, I had more in there and I was more explicit, but then I realized less is more. That people will understand without me having to hand-hold them,” she mentioned.

Don was with CNN for 17 years and then he was ousted in April 2023 after the incidents with Hayley and Ramaswamy.

"After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he said in a press statement.

Don added, “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”