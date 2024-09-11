David Beckham over the moon after winning an Emmy for Netflix docuseries

David Beckham opens up on winning an Emmy award

David Beckham has recently expressed his excitement for winning an Emmy award for his Netflix docuseries.



The former footballer and his wife Victoria were reportedly nominated in five separate categories including the 2023 Netflix documentary Beckham: What Makes David Runafter it.

On Saturday, the docuseries won in the Documentary or Nonfiction Series category at The Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles.

On September 10, David took to Instagram to share a few photos while showing off his shiny new award.

In one photo, he seemed over the moon as he posed in a white t-shirt and blue chinos, grinning as he held up the golden trophy.

In the caption, he wrote, “Safely back in Office. Still can't believe we won an EMMY.”

Another photo posted to David's Instagram story showed the star holding up the award again, this time next to a photo cabinet in his office, which featured sweet images of himself and Victoria, alongside their children's school photos.



He captioned it saying, “We did it.”

The Emmy award was eventually accepted by producer Fisher Stevens - who called the footballer during the celebration to let him know of the win.

In a clip shared on the Emmys Instagram, a group crowded around Fisher as he video-called David to tell him of the win.

“Alright David,” remarked Fisher.

To which, David responded, “Unbelievable”.