Princess Beatrice delights Prince William with sweet gesture to Kate Middleton

Princess Beatrice turned heads as she paid a special tribute to Princess Kate in new outing with her sister Princess Eugenie, seemingly sending a message to Harry with her gesture.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusons daughters attended a very special event on Tuesday.

However, Princess Beatrice won Prince William's heart with her sweet gesture to his wife Kate, who recently vowed to remain cancer-free after completing her Chemotherapy.

Beatrice looked every inch the royal as she attended a charity garden party with Eugenie on Tuesday in London.

The Princesses of York were all smiles as they graced the garden party to celebrate the work of Haven House Children's Hospice, which has cared for seriously ill children and their families over the past 20 years.

Her outfit was very similar to the one the Princess of Wales wore for the annual Commonwealth Day Service in London in 2023.

One fan wrote on Instagram: "Love her dress." Another one added: "This isn’t bad for Erdem. don’t really like the sleeves but I’ll say it’s a hit." A third one said: "Very smart looking."

While another commented on social media: "Beatrice's dress reminds me of the navy blue outfit Catherine wore to a church service in London."

Meanwhile, her sister donned a stunning polka dot maxi dress by Zimmermann in a wine hue and a pair of black pointed slingbacks.

Beatrice and Eugenie also planted a commemorative tree in the hospice's garden, which will stand alongside a hazel tree that was gifted to the hospice by their late grandmother, the Queen, to mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.



In an address, Beatrice praised the hospice for its "truly inspiring", saying: "This hospice is a beacon of love and support for so many families. The compassion and care provided here is truly inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of this special day."