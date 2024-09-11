Beyonce explains why she 'disappears' from spotlight, sometimes for years

‘I create my own pace,’ the 32-time Grammy-winner explained

Beyoncé is finally explaining her well-known tendency to go AWOL from time to time.

In a rare interview with GQ, the pop icon, 43 shared how she values taking time for herself between her creative projects, focusing on quality over quantity.

“I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people,” said the 32-time-Grammy-winner. “I hope my work encourages people to look within themselves and come to terms with their own creativity, strength, and resilience.”

Beyoncé made it clear that perfectionism isn’t her goal — instead, it’s “evolution, innovation, and changing perceptions.”

“When you don’t see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why,” she further explained.

Her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which follows 2022’s Renaissance, is part of an ongoing trilogy that began almost five years ago.

Reflecting on the process, Beyoncé said she was initially going to release Cowboy Carter earlier, but with the pandemic, she felt the world needed something lighter. “We deserved to dance,” she said, revealing that trust in timing played a big role in her decision.