Kensington palace drops new video with meaningful message

Kate Middleton and Prince William's office has released new message after the future King's solo outing in Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts have shared a series of photos and video with new statement after Kate Middleton's emotional announcement about completing her chemotherapy.

The Palace shared pictures of Prince William and wrote: "Air Ambulance Week is the perfect time to say thank you for everything Air Ambulance charities across the country do in saving lives #AAW2024.



"Supporting these brilliant charities up and down the country helps them in their vital work - today, tomorrow and every day. Great to catch up with the Wales @air_ambulance team on base today!"

The palace also uploaded an adorable video in a separate post about William's visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where he met pupils who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, a week-long festival celebrating Welsh language and culture.



The video was captioned: "Thanks to the brilliant pupils of Swiss Valley Community Primary School, lovely to see you all. What a welcome and whata great showcase of Welsh language and culture!"

While in Llanelli, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' father met with schoolchildren, celebrated the local culture and sports and saw causes close to his heart. He also watched a showcase of the school’s entries before chatting with the performers and their teachers to hear more about the impact of the festival.



William also spent some time at Parc y Scarlets, the home of the Scarlets Rugby Union team, to celebrate the past and present members of the national women's team.