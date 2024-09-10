Ben Affleck gets 'bitter kick in the teeth' from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez dressed up for her first red carpet after Ben Affleck split

Renowned actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has left fans stunned with her latest move amid battle with Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old has seemingly confirmed that she's moving on from the Batman star as she delivered a 'bitter kick in the teeth' for Affleck's by removing his name from her body.

The Selena actress was spotted at TIFF, without the iconic tattoo, dedicated to Affleck, on the side of her waist.

In February last year, the Gone Girl actor and the Marry Me actress celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple by getting “commitment” tattoos together.

Lopez, popularly known as JLo, got an infinity sign tattooed on her left ribcage. The ink had “Jennifer” written on one end and “Ben” on the other, with an arrow striking through the middle.

The actress was seen notably missing the tattoo in a revealing dress at the premiere of her new film, Unstoppable.

The star donned a Tamara Ralph gown, which had open sides tied together with black velvet bows, for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Lopez’s left ribcage, where the tattoo was placed, was in clear view, but the tattoo was nowhere to be seen.

However, it is not clear if she got the tattoo permanently removed or if she didn’t want to put it on display amid split with estranged husband. It’s also unknown if Affleck got rid of his own tattoo coordinating with Lopez.

It is to mention here that On The Floor singer filed for divorce from Affleck last month after two years of marriage.

