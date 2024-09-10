Angelina Jolie makes special gesture for son Pax as she winds up Canada trip

Angelina Jolie bids farewell to Canada in heartfelt move

Angelina Jolie is spending time with her son Pax as she bids farewell to Canada following their joint appearance at Toronto International Film Festival.

The 49-year-old, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Maria, was spotted flying out of the country with her son.

The two flashed smiles at the camera as their travels were being documented.

Pax, who was previously injured after crashing his e-bike into a car, exposed his forehead for the first time after his accident on Sunday, September 8.

His appearance comes shortly after he was rumoured to have ‘totaled’ his Tesla in another crash prior to his fatal bike accident.

The By The Sea star kept it casual as she preferred to cover her simple white top with a muted dark brown coat, closing around her waist with a leather belt.

Their appearance follows Angelina's emotional speech at TIFF, where she detailed the 'unfair' system and her struggle to drive results despite her humanitarian efforts.

On professional front, the actress is dedicating all her time to her new film, Without Blood, which she wrote and directed herself.