Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scratch Princess Kate wounds with latest stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for destroying Kate Middleton's special milestone.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly decided to release the teaser clip of their upcoming Netflix polo documentary at the same time when Catherine released a video statement on her cancer update.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield strongly criticised the former working royals for "trying to steal the spotlight" from the future Queen of England with their "vulgar" move.

As reported by GB News, she said, "I think it's the worst possible coincidence."



She added, "I think that if Netflix's PR team were as good as they're paid to be, knowing that Harry and Meghan got $100,000 for their deal, they should have seen that video and known that it was time to pull that information and release it at a different date."

Moreover, the royal expert dubbed Harry and Meghan "opportunistic" as they released the teaser after "such a compelling and intimate message from the Princess of Wales."

It is important to note that it has not been confirmed yet that the release of the tearer was planned around Princess Kate's video.