Demi Moore reveals why it’s ‘most exciting’ time of her life

Demi Moore opens up about ageing: 'I am just excited to be living in it'

Demi Moore has recently addressed ageing and revealed why it’s the most exciting time of her life.



Speaking on Today, the Blind actress said, “I really try to be as present in the moment as possible, and what I feel is an excitement of possibilities, that we’re defining a new — I don’t want to say generation — but we are what the future is for women.”

“And I look at having my daughters, and I don’t want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end. To me, this is the most exciting time of my life. It is,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Moore, who shares three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis continued, “My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go. I don’t know what that looks like or what that is, but I’m just excited to be living in it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Songbird actress reflected on The Substance, saying, “It’s a little bit like The Picture of Dorian Gray meets Death Becomes Her with a Jane Fonda workout.”

“But I think it really is a very unique way of really delving into, I think, a very relevant subject matter, which is ageing, the perception, the collective consciousness of women’s value diminishing as we get older, which just isn’t the truth,” she explained.

Moore pointed out, “But in this case, it kind of is representing some of the old ideals.”

“The message, for me, that was so powerful in this is not what’s happening in the circumstances around [you], but it’s the violence that we have against ourselves. And that’s what I feel was really powerful in this,” stated the actress.

While discussing about body image issue, Moore added, “I placed a lot of value on what my body looked like, as being a defining marker of whether I belonged or not, whether I could succeed or not, all of those things.”